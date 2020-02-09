Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Gap Down to $121.33

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $124.65, but opened at $121.33. Fortinet shares last traded at $117.11, with a volume of 2,125,402 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $10,366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,306,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,765,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $78,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,385.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,961 shares of company stock valued at $12,193,482. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

