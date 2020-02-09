Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Gap Down to $121.33

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $124.65, but opened at $121.33. Fortinet shares last traded at $117.11, with a volume of 2,125,402 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.13.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.16.
In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $10,366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,306,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,765,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $78,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,385.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,961 shares of company stock valued at $12,193,482. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)
Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.
