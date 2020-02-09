Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Barrington Research in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

FC stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $41.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Franklin Covey had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $58.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.42 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of Franklin Covey stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $130,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,528.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 33.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 829,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,209,000 after buying an additional 26,863 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter valued at $23,277,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 543,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 355,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after buying an additional 19,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

