Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. CIBC currently has a $17.00 price target on the natural resource company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $13.30 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.77.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 616.00 and a beta of 2.43.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at $137,625.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 31.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,822,910 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $371,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381,370 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,425.9% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 16,724,976 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $219,628,000 after buying an additional 15,628,927 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,953,188 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $91,226,000 after buying an additional 102,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2,427.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,153,339 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $80,731,000 after buying an additional 5,909,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,130,002 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $56,943,000 after buying an additional 399,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

