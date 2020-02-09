Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,682,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,372,000 after acquiring an additional 77,382 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,759,000 after acquiring an additional 54,529 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 994,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,278,000 after purchasing an additional 58,936 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,754,000 after purchasing an additional 54,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 760,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,489,000 after purchasing an additional 21,956 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock opened at $181.97 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $152.70 and a twelve month high of $184.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.