Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Snap-on by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,147,000 after acquiring an additional 55,257 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 217,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,835,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 194,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,870,000 after buying an additional 29,406 shares during the period. Finally, Cincinnati Financial Corp raised its holdings in Snap-on by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,743,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,243 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $726,910.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total value of $3,253,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,670 shares of company stock worth $8,099,674. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

SNA opened at $155.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.51. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $143.12 and a 52-week high of $174.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.81.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08. The company had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

