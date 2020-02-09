Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,201 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPR. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Tapestry by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tapestry by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Tapestry by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 9,015 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Tapestry by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 26,708 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,868.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tapestry stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. Tapestry Inc has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

