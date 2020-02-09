Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,874 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in CGI by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the third quarter worth $673,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CGI by 1.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of CGI by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 348,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,462,000 after buying an additional 17,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $77.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. CGI Inc has a 1-year low of $65.32 and a 1-year high of $87.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.23.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI Inc will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.14.

CGI Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.