Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 84.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total value of $40,315.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,786.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total value of $70,376.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,473.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock valued at $316,798,003. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,479.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,416.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,286.83. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,503.21. The company has a market cap of $1,018.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

