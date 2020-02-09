Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Raises Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Novartis by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Watch Point Trust Co boosted its position in Novartis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $95.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $222.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.73. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.97 and a 1-year high of $97.00.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.0425 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.34.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

