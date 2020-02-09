Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,479 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $646,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 100.6% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $744,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $102,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $86.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.26. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.60 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Weeden reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.24.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

