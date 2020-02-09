Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 12,423 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,423 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $1,329,000. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2,163.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PH opened at $207.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12-month low of $152.18 and a 12-month high of $212.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

PH has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $189.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.27.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total transaction of $751,425.00. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,872.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,440. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

