FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.67-3.67 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.567-21.567 billion.

Shares of FUJIY traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.11. The company had a trading volume of 504,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,981. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.50. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $53.46.

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, produces, sells, and services imaging, information, and document solutions worldwide. Its photo and electronic imaging solutions include color films and others, such as color negative films, single-use cameras, color reversal films, and instant films; color paper and chemicals comprising photographic paper for color prints, inkjet papers, and photofinishing chemicals; photofinishing equipment consisting of film processors/printing equipment, digital minilabs/inkjet-system dry minilabs, and thermal photo printers; digital cameras and camera accessories; and TV camera/cine, and security lenses, as well as film processing and photo printing services.

