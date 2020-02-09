Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Holdings Boosted by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. TRV GP IV LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,559,000. Finally, TRV GP Iii LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $22.96.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.35). As a group, equities analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,604.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several research firms have weighed in on FULC. ValuEngine cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

