Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16-0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $213.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $264.28 million.Funko also updated its Q4 2019

After-Hours guidance to 0.16-0.18 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Funko from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Funko from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Funko from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,422,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.72. Funko has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $459.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.61.

In other Funko news, Director Charles D. Denson bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $498,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 16.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

