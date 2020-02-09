Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapies for liver diseases and gallstones. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Craig Hallum began coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.92.

GLMD traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 62,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,186. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 22.78, a quick ratio of 22.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a market cap of $122.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 3.10.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. As a group, analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 132.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 90,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

