GameCredits Trading 8.4% Higher Over Last Week (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last week, GameCredits has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $46,544.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000549 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Livecoin, Coinrail and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.com

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24, Coinrail, BitBay, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

