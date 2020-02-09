GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Receives $77.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.40.

Several research analysts have commented on GLIBA shares. BidaskClub upgraded GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on GCI Liberty from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upgraded GCI Liberty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of GLIBA opened at $74.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.21 and a 200 day moving average of $67.01. GCI Liberty has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $75.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 56.87%. The company had revenue of $227.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that GCI Liberty will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total transaction of $1,157,300.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,046,905.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 31,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $2,191,029.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,462 shares in the company, valued at $79,080,490.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLIBA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in GCI Liberty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,001,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GCI Liberty by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,949,000 after purchasing an additional 206,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GCI Liberty by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,383,000 after purchasing an additional 154,167 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in GCI Liberty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,462,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in GCI Liberty by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,266,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,414,000 after purchasing an additional 71,690 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

