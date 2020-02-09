General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Gordon Haskett

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $7.00. Gordon Haskett’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GE. UBS Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from to in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. General Electric has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $13.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. General Electric’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in General Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,425,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23,946 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in General Electric by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 55,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in General Electric by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 514,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 41,513 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.