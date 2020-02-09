Geneva Partners LLC Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Geneva Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 2.3% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 904.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,946,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,997. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $82.77 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.