Geneva Partners LLC Has $4.44 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Geneva Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.1% of Geneva Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,641.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 30,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 29,188 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $333.75. 4,678,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,526,176. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $327.35 and its 200-day moving average is $308.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $269.47 and a 52 week high of $335.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.