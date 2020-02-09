Geneva Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Geneva Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at $96,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHDN. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

NASDAQ CHDN traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,071. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $154.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.60. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.