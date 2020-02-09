Geneva Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 20.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $8.12 on Friday, reaching $315.40. 1,602,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,501. The company has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $301.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.30. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $163.60 and a 1 year high of $332.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.10, for a total transaction of $438,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,612 shares of company stock valued at $16,727,904 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.29.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

