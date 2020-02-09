Geneva Partners LLC Sells 85 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Geneva Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.6% of Geneva Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 484.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,151,000 after acquiring an additional 97,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO traded down $5.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $326.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,702. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.90 and a twelve month high of $342.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $328.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Evercore ISI raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.