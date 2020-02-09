Geneva Partners LLC Sells 9,762 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Geneva Partners LLC cut its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,762 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,845,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,340,000 after buying an additional 41,326 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,992,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,943,000 after buying an additional 51,636 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,534,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,103,000 after buying an additional 40,750 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,235,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,099,000 after buying an additional 45,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 875,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,134,000 after buying an additional 53,649 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.36.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,907.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.20. 1,163,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.94. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $161.05 and a one year high of $224.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

