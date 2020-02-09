Genpact (NYSE:G) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Genpact (NYSE:G) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Genpact updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.24-2.28 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.24-2.28 EPS.

Shares of G traded down $2.37 on Friday, reaching $42.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,014,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.75. Genpact has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $45.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on G shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.95.

In other Genpact news, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $514,961,079.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,742.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $193,298.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

