Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Acquired by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in Gentex by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,007,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,103,000 after buying an additional 513,292 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 10,924.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 954,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,559,000 after buying an additional 945,990 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in Gentex by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 47,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 13,703 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.17. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $443.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

GNTX has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.