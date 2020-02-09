GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GeoPark from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Itau Unibanco began coverage on GeoPark in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on GeoPark in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

GPRK stock opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.56. GeoPark has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter. GeoPark had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 67.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRK. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in GeoPark in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the second quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 77.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares during the period. 32.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

