Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $3.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gevo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

GEVO traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 117,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,808. Gevo has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). Gevo had a negative net margin of 119.50% and a negative return on equity of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 million. Research analysts forecast that Gevo will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gevo stock. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.08% of Gevo at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

