Gexan (GEX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,903.00

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. During the last week, Gexan has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. One Gexan coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex. Gexan has a market cap of $53,637.00 and $3,903.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.24 or 0.01255761 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00047058 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00017992 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00209589 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009111 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002161 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00062706 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Gexan Profile

Gexan (CRYPTO:GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,880,998 coins and its circulating supply is 2,563,761 coins. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery . Gexan’s official website is gexan.io

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

