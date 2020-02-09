Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 421 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.1% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX opened at $108.94 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $207.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 75.92%.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.93.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

