Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives Hold Rating from Maxim Group

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.79.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $68.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $86.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.21. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $71.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,504.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,850 shares of company stock worth $2,230,552. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 32.0% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 25.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,845,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

