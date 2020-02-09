GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GVDNY shares. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

GVDNY traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $66.86. 17,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,244. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a twelve month low of $47.94 and a twelve month high of $67.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.91.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

