GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Lowered to GBX 1,773 at Bryan, Garnier & Co

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its price objective cut by Bryan, Garnier & Co from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,773 ($23.32) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank boosted their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC set a GBX 2,110 ($27.76) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,877.53 ($24.70).

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,700.20 ($22.37) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00. The company has a market capitalization of $84.83 billion and a PE ratio of 18.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,800.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,724.69. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,458 ($19.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,851.15 ($24.35).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 1.01%.

In other news, insider Judy Lewent acquired 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,344 ($30.83) per share, with a total value of £18,470.72 ($24,297.18). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 810 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,609.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

