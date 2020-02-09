GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.19-1.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.20. GlaxoSmithKline also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.56-1.60 EPS.

GSK stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.95. 4,307,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.83. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5994 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 62.15%.

GSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised GlaxoSmithKline from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays lowered GlaxoSmithKline from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.33.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

