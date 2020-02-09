Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 622,774.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,293,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 90.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,846,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515,148 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 47.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,702,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,085 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 444.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,443,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 81.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,916,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,675,000 after purchasing an additional 857,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

NYSE:GPN traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,867. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $112.14 and a 1 year high of $205.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.64, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $104,022.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,605.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $328,062 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Global Payments from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.23.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.