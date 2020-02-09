GlobalBoost-Y Market Capitalization Reaches $134,491.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $134,491.00 and approximately $2,021.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,067.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.19 or 0.02252952 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $446.03 or 0.04423141 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.38 or 0.00757442 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00844794 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00115477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009578 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00024779 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.25 or 0.00696671 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,890,754 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

