Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) to Conviction-Buy

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $211.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WDAY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $192.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Workday has a twelve month low of $151.06 and a twelve month high of $226.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of -94.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Workday will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 3,464 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $558,812.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total transaction of $48,387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 802,275 shares of company stock worth $132,821,744 over the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Workday by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,005,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,308,000 after acquiring an additional 256,447 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 952,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,642,000 after acquiring an additional 63,513 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,305,000 after acquiring an additional 38,467 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Workday by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 397,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,436,000 after acquiring an additional 50,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Workday by 377.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 381,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,755,000 after acquiring an additional 301,656 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

