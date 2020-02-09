GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.40-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45.

GoPro stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,781,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,412,951. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $616.79 million, a PE ratio of -36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.77. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.09). GoPro had a positive return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GoPro will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised GoPro from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut GoPro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut GoPro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GoPro from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.45.

In related news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 14,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $65,423.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 120,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,930.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $28,725.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,255 shares in the company, valued at $57,447.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,377 shares of company stock valued at $136,948. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

