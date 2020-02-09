Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th.

Graham has a dividend payout ratio of -1,466.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Graham to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.1%.

Get Graham alerts:

Shares of Graham stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.90 and a beta of 0.67. Graham has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.62.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $25.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 million. Graham had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graham will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer R. Condame sold 1,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $34,931.39. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $73,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GHM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graham from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Graham in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.