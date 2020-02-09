Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $35.74

Shares of Gravity Co., LTD. (NASDAQ:GRVY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.74 and traded as low as $32.10. Gravity shares last traded at $32.51, with a volume of 1,577 shares traded.

GRVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gravity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Gravity from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.65. The company has a market cap of $227.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of -1.76.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.86 million for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 55.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Gravity by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gravity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gravity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $777,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Gravity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,680,000. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gravity Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation.

