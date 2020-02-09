Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,387,559 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the previous session’s volume of 537,422 shares.The stock last traded at $26.32 and had previously closed at $25.36.

Several research analysts have commented on GBX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.29.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $769.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. This is an increase from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $649,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 18,418 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

