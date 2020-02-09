Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,074,000 after acquiring an additional 60,666 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 629.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,792,000 after acquiring an additional 52,637 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $42,055.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,832.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $397,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,324.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 191,840 shares of company stock worth $15,181,678. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

GH traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.48. 545,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,116. Guardant Health Inc has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $112.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.08 and a 200 day moving average of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.21 and a beta of 0.23.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 40.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $60.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 180.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Guardant Health Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GH. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

