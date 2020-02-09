Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.09

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and traded as high as $8.20. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 7,485 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95.

Get Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.