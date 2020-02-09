GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,051,000 after acquiring an additional 237,794 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 288.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,606,000 after acquiring an additional 187,224 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,080,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,058,000 after acquiring an additional 105,690 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,290,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 142,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,298,000 after acquiring an additional 72,478 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $124.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.07. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.