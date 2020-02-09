GWM Advisors LLC Invests $264,000 in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,776 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 35,982 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $399,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Verint Systems by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after acquiring an additional 37,328 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Verint Systems by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub lowered Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

Verint Systems stock opened at $57.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.10. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $42.24 and a one year high of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 75.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $331.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.96 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

