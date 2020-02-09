GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 1,344 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,652,000 after purchasing an additional 122,577 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,610,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 46,895 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $992,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $795,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN opened at $34.79 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $35.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.11.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

