GWM Advisors LLC Sells 386 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OHI. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,053,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $42.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $45.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average is $41.36.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 36.73%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

