GWM Advisors LLC Takes $297,000 Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGN. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Allergan during the third quarter valued at $605,844,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Allergan by 12.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,205 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Allergan by 415.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,777,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,555 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Allergan during the third quarter valued at $219,436,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Allergan during the third quarter valued at $212,887,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allergan alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AGN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.78.

Shares of NYSE:AGN opened at $197.05 on Friday. Allergan plc has a 52 week low of $114.27 and a 52 week high of $197.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.