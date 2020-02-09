GWM Advisors LLC Takes $307,000 Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XSD. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,327,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,795,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,705,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $874,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 825.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XSD opened at $105.73 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $72.18 and a 52-week high of $113.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.71.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

