HAIER ELECTRONI/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRELY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of HAIER ELECTRONI/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRELY) dropped 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.95 and last traded at $29.95, approximately 1,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.16.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.44.

About HAIER ELECTRONI/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRELY)

Haier Electronics Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of washing machines and water heaters under the brand name of Haier, Casarte, and Leader in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Washing Machine Business, Water Heater Business, Channel Services Business, and Logistics Business.

